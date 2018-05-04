The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:16 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi slams JD-S for joining hands with extremists

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 4, 2018, 6:08 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 6:08 am IST

Modi appealed to voters not to “commit the mistake” of voting for the JD(S) in May 12 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a rally in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a rally in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Two days after showering praise on JD(S) chief H.D. Deve Gowda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a U-turn and came down heavily on the former Prime Minister’s party for joining hands with extremist organisations to win the  Assembly Karnataka elections.

“The only service JD(S) has done to the state is to join hands with extremist, communal elements, risking the future of Karnataka,” Mr Modi said in an apparent reference to Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) extending support to the JD(S).

Addressing an election rally at Visvesvaraya grounds in Kengeri satellite town, Mr Modi appealed to voters not to “commit the mistake” of voting for the JD(S) in May 12 elections, describing the party as totally insignificant in the contest.

“Whatever political pundits might say, the JD(S) is  restricted to third position, and cannot be an alternative to the Congress or form the government with its own strength,” he maintained, claiming that a desperate JD(S) had now joined hands with extremist organisations, that were a threat to national security, to win the elections.

Mr Modi’s remarks against the JD(S) were made before a moderate crowd drawn from four Assembly constituencies of Yeshwantapura, Rajarajeshwarinagara, Bengaluru South and Ramanagara with a large number of Vokkaliga voters, who are Mr Gowda’s traditional supporters.

Turning his attention towards city issues like garbage and lakes, the Prime Minister claimed the Congress had tarnished Bengaluru’s image by converting the Garden City into a “garbage city” and the lakes built by its founder, Kempegowda into fiery spots (in a clear reference to the Bellandur lake fire). If voted to power, the BJP would  restore the glory of  Bengaluru,  he vowed.

Mr Modi called the Siddaramaiah government a “gold medalist in corruption where there is competition between departments and ministers over who is more corrupt”.

Mr Modi also picked on Congress MLA, N.A. Harris’ son assaulting a youth in a restaurant and a minister  physically pushing a handicapped youth from a lift to target the state government on failing to protect the people of Bengaluru. He referred to the steel bridge that was planned from Chalukya circle to Hebbal, as a “steal bridge” that would have allowed Congress ministers to loot public money.

Also, calling the Congress manifesto a bundle of lies, he said none of its assurances could be implemented as they were impractical.

As for poll surveys predicting a hung Assembly, he claimed it was the Congress, which was trying to create confusion by such talk and insisted that the BJP would come to power in Karnataka with a clear mandate under the leadership of its state chief B.S.Yeddyurappa.

Addressing a rally at Kalaburagi earlier, Mr Modi invoked regional pride, recalled the contribution of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in the liberation of the Hyderabad Karnataka region from the Nizam’s “tyrannical” rule. “But the Congress has insulted Sardar Patel because it wants to eulogise only one family,” he said.  

The Prime Minister also claimed that two famous generals from Karnataka, Field Marshal K.M. Kariappa and General Thimmaiah were insulted by the Nehru family.

Applauding famers of Kalaburagi for growing high quality tur dal, he pulled up the state government for being insensitive to their needs and  sitting on the Swaminathan Commission report recommending an increase in their minimum support price.

He appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote for the BJP “for a better future for their youth, farmers and women”.

“You have seen how the Congress has been defeated in all four corners of the country. For the first time since independence there is a new hope in the BJP. This poll in Karnataka is not merely about which party will come to power and which will not, but about a better future for Karnataka. We have seen the state being ruined for five years and will put a stop to it,” he declared.

Tags: narendra modi, karnataka assembly elections, hd deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

2

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

3

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

4

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

5

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham