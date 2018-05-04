Maharashtra: Ex-dy CM gets bail in money laundering case after 2 yrs

Former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbhal will be released on personal bond of Rs 5 lakh.

Chhagan Bhujbal sought bail after the Supreme Court in December 2017 scrapped a provision in a special law that had made seeking bail difficult. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal after spending two years in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

Bhujbal, 71, who is from the NCP, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2016.

Bhujbal's son and NCP legislator Pankaj and his nephew Sameer are also accused in the case.

According to the probe agency, the Bhujbal family allegedly had conspired along with several others to divert or 'launder' kickbacks received by Chhagan Bhujbal, when he was Public Works Department minister of Maharashtra.

The money laundering charges against them relate to the contract for construction of the state guest house- 'Maharashtra Sadan' - in Delhi and the Kalina land-grabbing case in Mumbai.

Bhujbal sought bail after the Supreme Court in December 2017 scrapped a provision in a special law that had made seeking bail difficult.