Karnataka BJP MLA BN Vijaya Kumar dies of heart attack during election rally

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST
Vijaya Kumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar.
Bengaluru: BN Vijaya Kumar, a sitting member of legislative assembly (MLA) of the BJP died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengauluru early Friday morning.
Vijaya Kumar, a candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, collapsed during an election campaign in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar constituency.
“He was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology where efforts to resuscitate him failed,” state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told news agency PTI.
"His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family. We pray for his Sadgati," the Karnataka BJP tweeted this morning.
Sri BN Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar's popular 2 term MLA & BJP candidate passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family.
We pray for his Sadgati. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/EcAivkgtt4
BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa also took to Twitter to express his grief. "I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend & party stalwart Jayanagar MLA Shri BN Vijaykumar. May God give strength to his family to bear this huge loss. We will work to strengthen his ideals," he tweeted.
I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend & party stalwart Jayanagar MLA Shri BN Vijaykumar. May God give strength to his family to bear this huge loss. We will work to strengthen his ideals.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also tweeted about Vijaya Kumar's death and said, "I express my condolences to his family & loved ones. Shri Vijaya Kumar was a sincere & hard working political leader."
Jayanagara MLA Shri B N Vijaya Kumar has died suddenly apparently due to cardiac arrest.
I express my condolences to his family & loved ones. Shri Vijaya Kumar was a sincere & hard working political leaders
May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Q7D8lERleZ
(With PTI inputs)