↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Incredible India: 2 railway stations in Maharashtra country's most beautiful

Chandrapur and Ballarpur railway stations in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have been selected as most beautiful stations in India.

The Railway Ministry has come out with a list of best railway stations, and Chandrapur and Ballarpur are at first position. (Photo: Twitter | @Central_Railway)
Mumbai: Chandrapur and Ballarpur railway stations in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have been selected as the most beautiful stations in the country by the Railway Ministry, state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said.

The Railway Ministry has come out with a list of best railway stations, and Chandrapur and Ballarpur are at first position, he said, speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

 Both stations will be awarded by the Railway Ministry, he said.

Mungantiwar is the guardian minister for the Chandrapur district.

"A beautification drive for these two stations was undertaken a year ago. A team of artists from the Nagpur Government Chitrakala Mahavidyalay worked there," he said.

"A picture of a tiger on the stairs of the Ballarpur railway station has become a selfie-point. No passenger leaves without taking a selfie with the tiger," said the minister, adding that Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal called him to congratulate over the distinction the two stations have achieved.

