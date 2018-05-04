The Asian Age | News

IMD issues thunderstorm warning in WB, Odisha, Bihar, UP for today

IMD said heavy rain is 'very likely' at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and south interior Karnataka today.

Commuters ride on a scooter during a thunderstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday. Change in the weather has brought respite in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reeling under warm weather conditions for past days. (Representational Image)
 Commuters ride on a scooter during a thunderstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday. Change in the weather has brought respite in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reeling under warm weather conditions for past days. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Day after more than a 100 people were killed across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan due to strong winds and dust storms hitting the states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warning and alert for the next five days.

The weather monitoring agency has issued thunderstorm warning accompanied with squall at isolated placed for today across Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

An official statement said that thunderstorm is likely to be accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

IMD added that heavy rain is "very likely" at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and south interior Karnataka today.

India's meteorological department has also warned another round of dust storm and thunderstorm in Rajasthan today. A dust storm on Wednesday had wreaked havoc in the state where at least 38 people were killed.

The meteorological department has also issued warnings of thunderstorm and squall for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from May 5 to May 8.

Thunderstorm is likely to be accompanied with gusty winds in states like West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Kerala, while heavy rains are expected in the Northeastern states over the next five days.

Except for May 5, when Rajasthan is likely to experience heat wave conditions, the state will see dust storm and thunderstorm in its western region till May 8.

