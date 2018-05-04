G Janardhana Reddy can’t campaign for Karnataka polls in Bellary: SC

On Wednesday, Janardhana Reddy was seen campaigning for his friend V Sriramulu, the BJP candidate in Molakalmuru.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea of BJP leader G Janardhana Reddy for letting him go to Bellary to campaign for his brother, who is a candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

The BJP has been facing intense criticism from the Congress since it named Janardhana Reddy's brothers -- Gali Somashekhara Reddy and Karunakara Reddy -- as its candidates for the assembly election.

Janardhana Reddy, a former minister who has bulk of accusations against him, was soon seen campaigning across the district for the BJP.

He was barred from entering his home-town Bellary, the heart of his mining empire. However, on Wednesday, he was seen just outside the district, campaigning for his friend V Sriramulu, the BJP candidate in Molakalmuru.

The Reddy brothers – MLA and ministers during the earlier BJP government in the state - have been accused of conducting largescale illegal mining across the iron-ore-rich district of Bellary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared the stage with one of the Reddy brothers in Bellary.