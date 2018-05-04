The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 04, 2018

India

Delhi HC withdraws Mehul Choksi's interim protection from arrest

PTI
Published : May 4, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 9:02 am IST

The order came after the police told the court that Mehul Choksi was not cooperating with the investigation.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in the Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in the Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday withdrew the interim protection from coercive action, including arrest, granted to Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi in connection with an FIR lodged in 2016 by the owner of one of its retail franchisees.

The order by Justice Mukta Gupta came after the police told the court that Mehul Choksi was not cooperating with the investigation as he was not available at any of the addresses given on his behalf earlier.

Taking note of the submission made by Delhi Police, the court vacated its April 26, 2017 order by which the businessman was protected from any coercive action, including arrest.

Mehul Choksi is the uncle of billionaire Nirav Modi and the investigative agencies have swung into action against both of them for the Rs 11,500 crore scam of Punjab National Bank.

