Andhra Pradesh: 50-yr-old accused of raping 9-yr-old hangs self

Guntur: The 50-year-old man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur has allegedly committed suicide. According to an NDTV report, the man was found hanging on Friday morning.

In his last call to his relatives, the rape accused had reportedly told them that he would kill himself.

The rape of a nine-year-old allegedly by Subbaiah, a rickshaw puller, in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday triggered massive protests in a village in Guntur district.

Protesters demanded that the accused be hanged or shot dead in public.

As the accused continued to evade arrest, villagers blocked the highway in Dachepalli village on Thursday morning causing an 18-km-long traffic jam.

Subbaiah lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim. He allegedly lured the girl with chocolates to his place where he raped her. Police said he dropped her back home after threatening her that she would be killed if she told anyone.

The incident came to light after the girl complained of bleeding and pain in the stomach on Wednesday afternoon, following which her parents took her to hospital.

After medical examination, doctors confirmed that the girl had multiple injuries on her body and had been sexually assaulted. She is recovering in the hospital.

When the locals got to know about her condition, they demanded immediate action against the accused. An official shutdown was called on Thursday. Special police forces were deployed but that did not stop angry youngsters from trying to bring down the roof of the home of the accused. His son was beaten up by the crowd and had to be rescued by the police.

"Everyone is disturbed and upset. So there were people from all communities demanding justice for the child,'' NDTV quoted Guntur collector Kona Shashidhar as saying.