Adityanath shortens K'taka poll campaign after storm kills over 70 in UP

Yogi Adityanath will visit Agra tonight where 43 people died due to the dust-storm that was accompanied by heavy rain.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was campaigning for BJP for the upcoming elections in Karnataka, has cut short his visit and will return to Agra on Friday night a day after more than 70 people were killed in a massive dust storm in his state.

The weather office has predicted more thunderstorms in parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Chief Minister was earlier scheduled to continue campaigning in Karnataka till Saturday noon and leave after addressing two more election meetings.

His decision to stay put in Karnataka had been sharply criticised.

Yogi Adityanath will visit Agra on Friday night, which bore the maximum brunt of the dust-storm that was accompanied by heavy rain. 43 people had died in Agra.

The UP Chief Minister will review the relief and restoration works on Saturday morning. He will then leave for Kanpur to monitor the restoration work there.

Adityanath was heavily criticised for campaigning in Karnataka for May 12 elections by the opposition while the dust storm wreaked havoc in his state.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to express sorrow and attack Yogi Adityanath for campagning in Karnataka while people in his state have lost lives due to storm.

At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.



I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there. https://t.co/RwgDrhdn82 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018

Hours after the stinging barb from Siddaramaiah, Yogi Adityanath had tweeted that officials had been ordered to compile an estimate of the damage by Friday evening.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, criticising Yogi Adityanath, had said that the 45-year-old monk-politician should have returned to Uttar Pradesh immediately.

"People chose Yogi Adityanath to solve the issues of their state, not for politics in Karnataka. If he cannot return even in such circumstances, then he should form a math and stay in Karnataka forever," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Thursday.