The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:16 AM IST

India, All India

55 awardees boycott event; President gives out top awards

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : May 4, 2018, 5:43 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 5:42 am IST

A new feature introduced this year was a group photograph of award recipients with the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Best Actress Award on veteran actress Sridevi (posthumously). The award was received by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi, during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. MoS for I&B Rajyavardhan Rathore is also seen. (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 President Ram Nath Kovind confers Best Actress Award on veteran actress Sridevi (posthumously). The award was received by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi, during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. MoS for I&B Rajyavardhan Rathore is also seen. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: The 65th National Film Awards were held on Thursday evening with more than one-third of the recipients staying away from the prestigious ceremony as a mark of protest against President Ram Nath Kovind not giving away all the honours. Sources stated that approximately 55 recipients boycotted the Vigyan Bhawan ceremony while 80-odd received the awards, first from information and broadcasting ministers Smriti Irani and Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and later from the President.

The award ceremony passed off peacefully as the threats by some filmmakers of disrupting the proceedings or holding protests were thwarted by the timely intervention of the I&B ministry.

It is learnt that Shekhar Kapur and several other jury members were asked to present the government point of view to the awardees who were staying at Hotel Ashok in the national capital.

“The committee members were also informed that there was a need to maintain protocol and dignity of the President’s office. They were also told that as changes to the function could not be made at such a late stage, the filmmakers should find out an amicable solution to the issue,” sources said. They were also told that the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said that the President attends all award functions for a maximum of one hour, sources added.

It was for this reason that, for the first time ever, the awards ceremony was organised in two phases.

In the first phase awards were presented to the recipients by the two I&B ministers, and in the second phase the President conferred awards on 11 recipients — including Dada Saheb Phalke Award to Vinod Khanna for his contribution to the film industry. The award was received by his wife Kavita Khanna and his son Akshaye Khanna.

President Kovind also presented the award for best actress to Sridevi for Mom, which was received by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jahnvi.

While every year the National Film Awards is interspersed with songs selected from the awarded films, this year the ceremony was devoid of performances by any of the award recipients. There was also a 20-minute break between the two phases during which the audience was shown clips from the awarded movies. A new feature introduced this year was a group photograph of award recipients with the President.

The awards passed off without incident as, sources stated, the government roped in committee members earlier in the day to placate the agitated recipients.

About 66 awardees had threatened to boycott the ceremony with a signed letter of protest addressed to the Directorate of Film Festivals after they found out on Wednesday that President Kovind would hand over 11 only awards at the ceremony.

Tags: national film awards, ram nath kovind, sridevi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

2

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

3

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

4

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

5

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham