Shivpal Yadav stages midnight dharna at police action

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party member of legislative Assembly Shivpal Yadav staged a dharna in Etawah district on Tuesday midnight against “police atrocities” on one of his supporters.

Mr Yadav and some 100 supporters sat under a tree for over four hours after the police allegedly assaulted Sudhir Yadav, a bus driver, during a political argument.

When Mr Sudhir went to complain at the police station, he was allegedly beaten up and abused by the inspector. District officials rushed to the spot and assured Mr Yadav in writing that action would be taken after an inquiry against the police officers. Mr Yadav then called off the dharna.

“These days, lumpen elements are beating up people, grabbing land, spreading anarchy, and all that the police is doing is to try to silence victims. This is unacceptable,” Mr Yadav told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Yadav also criticised his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav.

“Ram Gopal has asked me to read the constitution of the party. I may not have read the constitution but Ram Gopal should read the Gita. In fact, every Shakuni should read the Gita to know his fate,” Mr Yadav said.