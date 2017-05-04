The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:23 AM IST

India, All India

Shivpal Yadav stages midnight dharna at police action

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 4, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 2:01 am IST

Sudhir Sudhir went to complain at the police station, he was allegedly beaten up and abused by the inspector.

Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)
 Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party member of legislative Assembly Shivpal Yadav staged a dharna in Etawah district on Tuesday midnight against “police atrocities” on one of his supporters.

Mr Yadav and some 100 supporters sat under a tree for over four hours after the police allegedly assaulted Sudhir Yadav, a bus driver, during a political argument.

When Mr Sudhir went to complain at the police station, he was allegedly beaten up and abused by the inspector. District officials rushed to the spot and assured Mr Yadav in writing that action would be taken after an inquiry against the police officers. Mr Yadav then called off the dharna.

“These days, lumpen elements are beating up people, grabbing land, spreading anarchy, and all that the police is doing is to try to silence victims. This is unacceptable,” Mr Yadav told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Yadav also criticised his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav.

“Ram Gopal has asked me to read the constitution of the party. I may not have read the constitution but Ram Gopal should read the Gita. In fact, every Shakuni should read the Gita to know his fate,” Mr Yadav said.

Tags: shivpal yadav, ram gopal yadav, gita
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

2

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

3

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

4

CoA to BCCI: Champions Trophy withdrawal not in best interest of Indian cricket

5

There's only Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 S

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham