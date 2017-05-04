The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

Sasikala files review petition against conviction in disproportionate assets case

PTI
Published : May 4, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 9:38 am IST

Sasikala moved the SC seeking re-examination of its verdict holding her guilty and sentencing her to 4-yr imprisonment in a graft case.

Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala (Photo: PTI/File)
 Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking re-examination of its verdict holding her guilty and sentencing her to 4-year imprisonment in a graft case.

The review petition filed by Sasikala and two others-- V N Sudhakaran, Jayalalithaa's foster son, and Elavarasi, widow of Sasikala's elder brother--has challenged the setting aside of Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her and restoring the trial court verdict in toto. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa was also an accused in the case.

The trial court in Bengaluru had convicted Sasikala along with Jayalalithaa, Sudhakaran and Elavarasi in the case for amassing assets disproportionate to their income. An advocate privy to the review petition said Sasikala has relied on an earlier apex court verdict of 1991 in which after the death of a prime accused, the proceeding against the co-accused was also abated in a corruption case. Sasikala was convicted in the case by apex court on February 14.

The apex court had set aside the Karnataka High Court order acquitting all the four accused and "restored in toto" the trial court's decision in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case. The special trial court had found disproportionate assets worth Rs 53.60 crore, which Jayalalithaa and the three others could not account for. The CBI had alleged that the unaccounted wealth was in the tune of Rs 66.65 crore.

Sasikala had been in the jail in 1996 when the case was registered and later in 2014 after the Special trial court convicted and awarded a four-year sentence with a fine of Rs 10 crore. Jayalalithaa was then awarded four-year jail term, besides a fine of Rs 100 crore. The apex court, which abated the proceedings against Jayalalithaa who breathed her last on December 5 last year, held that the criminal conspiracy was hatched at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

Tags: vk sasikala, disproportionate assets case, aiadmk, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

2

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

3

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

4

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

5

CoA to BCCI: Champions Trophy withdrawal not in best interest of Indian cricket

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham