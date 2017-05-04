The Asian Age | News

Drinking in open in Goa can now land you behind bars

PTI
Published : May 4, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 1:01 pm IST

Goa police have asked its personnel to arrest people who are found drinking in public places.

Representational image
 Representational image

Panaji: Consuming alcohol in public places in Goa can now land you in jail. Police in the tourist state have asked its personnel to arrest people who are found drinking in public places.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Karthik Kashyap on Wednesday said he has given instructions to arrest people found drinking in open under section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The instruction was given after a meeting between members of general public, representatives from the tourism sector and the police at Calangute police station.

"Kashyap called upon the general public to inform the police about such incidents so that action can be taken against the offenders," said a statement issued by the police department.

The meeting was attended by around 60-70 people, including beach shack owners and people in the tourism trade. The gathering also highlighted the menace of tourists consuming liquor on the beach at night time.

Tags: indian penal code (ipc), calangute police station, drinking in open, karthik kashyap
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

