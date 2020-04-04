UP reports seven more Covid19 cases from Maharajgunj, Banda

All of them had gone to Delhi to attend the religious programme organised by the Tablighi Jamaat and returned to Maharajganj on March 21

Maharajgunj: Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, officials said.

"Samples of 21 people who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin were sent to Medical College, Gorakhpur for examination. Coronavirus has been confirmed in six of these," District Magistrate of Maharajganj Ujjwal Kumar said.

"They are being treated at Mithoura community health centre,"

Banda district reported its first coronavirus case after a 40-year-old man, who had returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Kumar said the test report came positive on Friday evening.

"The 40-year-old resident of Banda city had gone to attend the Tablighi Jamaat congregation (in Delhi). He returned to Banda on March 11, the CMO sai