Govt undertaking massive efforts to trace Tablighi Jamaat members: MHA

With 601 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,902

New Delhi: Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined across the country so far, a home ministry official said on Saturday.

During the daily briefing, Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters that the Union government undertook "massive efforts" in coordination with states to find out the Jamaat members and their contacts.

All issues related to the ongoing lockdown are being monitored by a 24x7 control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs here, she said, adding that about 200 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Armed Police Forces are linked to it on the ground level.

