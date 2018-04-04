Shahid Afridi draws flak over Kashmir tweet, Gautam Gambhir retorts

The former Pakistan skipper was reminded by Twitteratis of restive Balochistan and allegations of Pakistan atrocities in the province.

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi was not only blasted by people from the cricket fraternity but also by others. (Photo: File/AFP)

Mumbai: A tweet on Kashmir by Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has created a stir for all the wrong reasons on social media, where he has alleges there is an “appalling and worrisome situation” and urges UN (United Nations) intervention.

The tweet by Afridi comes on a day when the US has taken action against Pakistani outfit by 26/11 Mumbai bomb blasts mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who roams freely in the country.

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Angered by the tweet, Shahid Afridi was not only blasted by people from the cricket fraternity but also by others. The definitive last word came from fellow Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir.

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

The former Pakistan skipper was reminded by twitteratis of restive Balochistan and allegations of Pakistan atrocities in the province.

Your own country is engulfed in human rights, fights terrorism and advocates same for the neighbour. There can’t be two sets of the definition. Preach to your own country, what you preach to the neighbour. https://t.co/O07K1xVQMd — Waheed Ur Rehman (@parawahid) April 3, 2018

Dear @SAfridiOfficial Bhaijaan,As a role model/Sports icon r U teaching youth of Pak that TERRORISTS r innocent ?

No wonder Hafiz Saeeds & Ladens r worshiped in Pak🤔

What abt Baluch Genocide ?

भाई हमारे घर में आग लगाई है आपने,पर याद रखो-हमारे घर के बाज़ू में तुम्हारा भी घर है🌺 https://t.co/3ZUc6LsXJJ — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 3, 2018

Afridi was not spared for using the words "Indian Occupied Kashmir". One of these tweets was from Virat Kohli - not the Indian captain but a fake handle.

Just a Correction : it's a "Pakistan Occupying Kashmir" .. KASHMIR WAS, IS AND WILL BE A INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA 🇮🇳. — Virat Kohli⏺️ (@imVkohi) April 3, 2018

After exchange of heated tweets, Shahid Afridi tweeted again on Tuesday evening, talking about human rights of the people of Kashmir.

We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris. pic.twitter.com/DT5aF1wX8P — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

On Monday, the US designated the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud Dawa, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The MML is also an alias of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

India said the decision reflects the rejection of attempts in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist and terror organisations. New Delhi also said the US decision reflects Pakistan's failure to dismantle terror sanctuaries on its soil and vindicates India's position that Islamabad has not taken effective action against terror.

