The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

India, All India

Fake website offers girls for 'every taste, pocket', spurs controversy

REUTERS
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 7:39 pm IST

More than 8,000 cases of human trafficking were reported in India in 2016, up 20 per cent on the previous year, government data shows.

StayUncle, a website that enables unmarried couples to book into hotels without hassle, launched the spoof site - staylaid.com - after tiring of requests from clients to procure a sex worker as well. (Photo: staylaid.com)
 StayUncle, a website that enables unmarried couples to book into hotels without hassle, launched the spoof site - staylaid.com - after tiring of requests from clients to procure a sex worker as well. (Photo: staylaid.com)

Mumbai: A fake website offering girls to cater to "every taste and pocket" clocked up more than 1,000 subscribers on its first day, highlighting the challenge of tackling sex trafficking in the country.

StayUncle, a website that enables unmarried couples to book into hotels without hassle, launched the spoof site - staylaid.com - after tiring of requests from clients to procure a sex worker as well.

"We get nearly 3,000 calls every month from people asking for a partner along with a room. It was important to initiate this conversation," Sanchit Sethi, founder of StayUncle, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We wanted people to see how real the problem of trafficking is ... how victims are affected. In our understanding, there was no better way than creating a fake website. It is only through technology that you can reach the masses."

Hotels and home rental services such as Airbnb have launched measures to tackle trafficking as concerns mount over their properties being used to exploit vulnerable women and girls.

More than 8,000 cases of human trafficking were reported in India in 2016, up 20 per cent on the previous year, government data shows.

The website listed about a dozen girls and their physical attributes, adding that some had joined voluntarily while others were "procured from remote areas of India such as Assam and West Bengal by trusted brokers and promised big dreams".

"Getting laid could never be easier," it promised.

Subscribers then received an email explaining that thousands of women are forced into sex slavery in the country, calling for greater awareness to bring about change.

Many poor victims from rural areas are lured by traffickers with promises of good jobs, only to find themselves sold to brothels, forced to work in fields or brick kilns or enslaved in homes as domestic workers.

Staylaid.com's offer of girls "suited for every taste, every demand and every pocket" provoked strong reactions on social media, with #StopWomenTrafficking trending on Twitter until late Tuesday night.

"It was surprising that people started talking about it on Twitter - but the fact is that people wanted to use it," said 29-year-old Sanchit Sethi.

Launched in 2015, StayUncle helps "privacy-starved lovers" find accommodation in about 900 partner hotels across the country.

Hasina Kharbhih, founder of anti-trafficking charity, Impulse NGO Network, called on StayUncle to work more closely with established campaigners.

"Their idea might be good, but there was much confusion in the anti-trafficking sector last night on whether this was real," she said.

Tags: fake website, sex trafficking, stayuncle, staylaid.com, human trafficking
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

2

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

3

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

4

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

5

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

more

Editors' Picks

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham