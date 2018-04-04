The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

India, All India

Election officials search planes of Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah in Karnataka

PTI
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 9:45 am IST

Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi arrived by separate planes at Hubballi airport from New Delhi to campaign for the upcoming polls.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (L), BJP national chief Amit Shah (R). (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (L), BJP national chief Amit Shah (R). (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The special aircraft of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP national chief Amit Shah were searched by officials on Tuesday after they landed at Hubballi airport in north Karnataka to campaign for their parties in the run-up to the assembly elections on May 12.

The exercise involving three district level officers was described by officials as being in line with the Election Commission's directive to ensure free and fair elections in Karnataka.

"It was a random search by a team led by (election) nodal officer Karpale. We searched the planes in which Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah had arrived. It was not intentional," Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district SB Bommanahalli told news agency PTI.

Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi arrived by separate planes at Hubballi airport from New Delhi.

Soon after their arrival, a team led by election nodal officer Karpale and Hire Gowda and Yogananda searched the planes to check for possible poll code violations.

"We did not find anything in the luggage. There were two other people with Shah. We did not check their names," Gowda told reporters after completing the search operation.

Rahul Gandhi, on the fifth leg of Karnataka tour, left for Shivamogga and addressed public meetings there and in Davangere.

Amit Shah, also on the fifth lap of Karnataka tour, addressed an Other Backward Classes convention at Kaginele in Haveri district and had an interaction with the seers of Veerashaiva community at Shivayogi Mandir in Badami taluk of Bagalkote district.

Tags: amit shah, rahul gandhi, karnataka assembly elections, election commission of india
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

2

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

3

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

4

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

5

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham