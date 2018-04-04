The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018

India, All India

Don’t fear grammatical mistakes: Venkaiah Naidu urges MPs to speak in Hindi

Published : Apr 4, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 12:48 pm IST

Naidu urged RS members from non-Hindi speaking areas to speak in Hindi if they chose to do so, without fear of making grammatical errors.

Chairing a meeting of Hindi advisory committee of Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the best way of propagating Hindi was encouraging its use instead of forcing others to adopt it. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Chairing a meeting of Hindi advisory committee of Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the best way of propagating Hindi was encouraging its use instead of forcing others to adopt it. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged members to speak in Hindi during discussions without the fear of committing grammatical mistakes, saying kings can do no wrong.

Chairing a meeting of Hindi advisory committee of Rajya Sabha, which was held after a gap of three-and-a-half years, he said the best way of propagating Hindi was encouraging its use instead of forcing others to adopt it.

Naidu urged RS members from non-Hindi speaking areas to speak in Hindi if they chose to do so, without the fear of making grammatical mistakes.

“King can do no wrong. You are members of Parliament and can speak freely without the fear of committing mistakes,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement. During the course of discussion, non-Hindi speaking members called for permitting them to make grammatical corrections in their printed Hindi speeches so that what went in record was correct.

