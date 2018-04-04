The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

India, All India

AP special status: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 11:15 am IST

Chandrababu Naidu is meeting opposition leaders to drum up support on pressuring Centre to give special status to Andhra.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday at the Andhra Bhawan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday at the Andhra Bhawan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Days after severing ties with the NDA, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu, who is in the national capital, met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday at the Andhra Bhawan.

The meeting between the two chief ministers began around 9 am.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is on his first visit to Delhi after breaking ties with NDA, is meeting opposition leaders to drum up support on pressuring the Centre to give a special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

In his meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to have explained the injustice being meted out to Andhra Pradesh despite assurances of a special status in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The TDP chief, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, will also like to garner as much opposition support as possible for the no-confidence motion that is pending before Lok Sabha. The motion is supported by 80-odd MPs, Opposition has claimed, but has not been taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, citing repeated disruptions and sloganeering.

Chandrababu Naidu’s visit comes a week after his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee spent a day in Parliament holding parleys with Opposition parties to forge a possible federal front against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Andhra Pradesh, however, has made it clear that his visit is “focused only on securing state’s interests” and there was “nothing political” about the visit.

Among those he met on Tuesday were Congress’s chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete, Trinamool leaders Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandopadhyay, Ram Gopal Yadav of SP, AIADMK leader V Maitreyan and SC Mishra of BSP. However, it was Chandrababu Naidu’s long chat with sidelined BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi that set tongues wagging. Both leaders had a chat for more than 15 minutes. As both remained tight-lipped about what they discussed, speculation was rife in BJP circles.

He also met some BJP MPs, including Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha and Hema Malini.

At the end of the day, Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday tweeted, “Interacted with NCP President Sri Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks, JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mr @derekobrienmp, Mr Sudip Bandyopadhyay from TMC & Congress Leader Sri @JM_Scindia, regarding no-confidence motion, highlighting the injustice done to AP for it’s ‘Special Status’.”

What has further united the opposition parties is the change of reference population from the 1971 Census to the 2001 Census under the 15th Finance Commission, due to which big states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal would each loose approximately Rs 20,000 crore each year. This issue was also discussed during Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with the opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, the TDP MPs continued to protest outside the Parliament building, demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu had in March asked his party’s MPs to continue their ‘fight against injustice’ in Parliament.

In March, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP pulled itself out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the special status issue.

They followed the exit with tabling a no-confidence motion against the Modi-government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and directed its MPs to attend Parliament till the end of the Budget session.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, arvind kejriwal, andhra pradesh special status
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

2

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

3

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

4

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

5

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham