Special trains to spread awareness on key diseases

THE ASIAN AGE. | TEENA THACKER
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 3:39 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 3:36 am IST

Health ministry has suggested the Railways to generate awareness about dietary and lifestyle-related risk factors of NCDs.

New Delhi: Soon the Railways will start special trains, wagons and coaches to raise awareness about Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country. Close on the heels of Red Ribbon Express, a train dedicated to increase awareness on HIV/AIDS, the ministry of health has asked the Railways to spread awareness about dietary and lifestyle-related risk factors of NCDs by dedicating special trains, displaying health promoting messages on tickets, stations, wagons and coaches and through the Railways’ SMS service.

“The Railways agreed to the NMAP for NCDs, ” said a letter from the health ministry.

“The advertisement of such products results in unfavourable health and economic consequences on individuals, families and for the nation at large,” reads the letter.

