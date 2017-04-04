Special trains to spread awareness on key diseases

Health ministry has suggested the Railways to generate awareness about dietary and lifestyle-related risk factors of NCDs.

The ministry has also asked the Railways to refrain from advertising products like alcohol, tobacco, food containing high fats, sugar and salt (HFSS) sugar sweetened beverages.

New Delhi: Soon the Railways will start special trains, wagons and coaches to raise awareness about Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country. Close on the heels of Red Ribbon Express, a train dedicated to increase awareness on HIV/AIDS, the ministry of health has asked the Railways to spread awareness about dietary and lifestyle-related risk factors of NCDs by dedicating special trains, displaying health promoting messages on tickets, stations, wagons and coaches and through the Railways’ SMS service.

In their national multisectoral action plan (NMAP) for prevention and control of NCDS, the health ministry has suggested the Railways to generate awareness about dietary and lifestyle-related risk factors of Non Communicable Diseases by chugging special trains.

“The Railways agreed to the NMAP for NCDs, ” said a letter from the health ministry.

“The advertisement of such products results in unfavourable health and economic consequences on individuals, families and for the nation at large,” reads the letter.