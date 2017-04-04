The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

India, All India

Jawan with grenades held at airport

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 3:46 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 3:43 am IST

Armyman was trying to board a flight to Delhi from Srinagar.

The soldier had entered the airport without being stopped because there is no checking for the Army at the main entry. He a said a “major sahib” had asked him to take the two grenades to Delhi. (Representational image)
 The soldier had entered the airport without being stopped because there is no checking for the Army at the main entry. He a said a “major sahib” had asked him to take the two grenades to Delhi. (Representational image)

Srinagar: In a bizarre incident, the J&K police’s anti-hijacking squad on Monday arrested an Army jawan who was trying to board a Delhi-bound flight with two live hand grenades at Srinagar airport.

The Army jawan, identified as Bhupal Mukhiya, a resident of Darjeeling’s Basuli village, was quickly taken to an interrogation centre where he reportedly changed his statements thrice. Mukhiya was going home on leave.

The police said that the grenades were found in the jawan’s baggage during a check. He initially said that he was unaware of the grenades in his possession. But later, he retracted his statement and claimed that he was taking grenades to Delhi to cause “blast in rivers” to catch fish.

On being pressed, he, however, admitted that a “major sahib” had asked him to take the grenades to Delhi where these were to be delivered to some unknown person. He also reportedly mentioned the names of two junior-level officers. The J&K police has approached the Army authorities and sought access to these officers for their questioning, the sources said.

Director-general of J&K police Sheesh Paul Vaid said that an FIR has been registered at Srinagar’s Humhama police station and that “it would be too early to draw conclusions”. He, however, also told reporters here, “Necessary action will be taken against him. I’m heading to the airport now.”

Replying queries, the police chief said, “He (Army jawan) will face action according to the law. Be it an Army jawan, a policeman or a civilian, everyone will have to face action.” Asked if it was a hijacking bid, Mr Vaid said, “I cannot say anything on that.”

The soldier had entered the airport without being stopped because there is no checking for the Army at the main entry. He serves at a unit of Army JAK LI in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC).

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that recovery of grenades from a soldier tells a wide story of problem of unaccounted weapons and ammunition. He wrote on microblogging site Twitter, “ Not something, one would usually forget to unpack before boarding a flight. Tells a wider story of the problem of unaccounted weapons & ammo.”

Tags: omar abdullah, army jawan arrested, bhupal mukhiya
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham