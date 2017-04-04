In a veiled snub, India rejects US offer to mediate to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions

'Govt's position for bilateral redressal of all Indo-Pak issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed,' MEA said.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday made it clear that its position of bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues has not changed, in a veiled snub to the US which suggested that it may "find its place" in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions.

"Government's position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed.

"We of course expect international community and organisations to enforce international mechanisms and mandates concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which continues to be the single biggest threat to peace and stability in our region and beyond," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said.

He was responding to a query on remarks of US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley that the American administration was "concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward".