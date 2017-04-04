The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

India, All India

Dalai Lama visit religious, don't meddle in our internal affairs: India to China

PTI
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 1:32 pm IST

Minister of State Kiren Rijiju further iterated that the holy leader's visit to Arunchal Pradesh was purely religious and not political.

Dalai Lama blesses a girl child on stage at Ranghar Auditorium in Dibrugarh University in Dibrugarh. (Photo: PTI)
 Dalai Lama blesses a girl child on stage at Ranghar Auditorium in Dibrugarh University in Dibrugarh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a row over the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the government on Tuesday asked China not to interfere in its internal affairs, saying it respects the "One-China" policy and expects Beijing to reciprocate.

Making a statement on the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said here that the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit to the border state is completely religious and no political motive should be ascribed to it.

"There is no political angle behind His Holiness's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. It is completely religious. Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India and China should not object to his visit and interfere in India's internal affairs," he told reporters here.

Rijiju said India has never interfered in China's internal affairs and it expect China to reciprocate.

"We respect Beijing's 'One-China' policy and we expect China to reciprocate," he said.

The minister, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said the state is "not a disputed territory" and is part of the Union of India and a "full-fledged state".

"There may be some differences of opinion between India and China over the boundary. But China has no locus standi over Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Rijiju said talks between New Delhi and Beijing on the boundary dispute are going on and the people of Arunachal Pradesh are expecting that soon it would be resolved.

"I appeal to China not to rake up Arunachal Pradesh issue unnecessarily as status of the state can't be questioned," he said.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday during which he will hold religious discourse with devotees in Tawang, Bomdial and other areas.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned India that the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, will cause "serious damage" to bilateral ties.

The minister said the Dalai Lama is visiting Arunachal Pradesh at the invitation of the people of the state. "As a democratic country, India can't interfere in religious affairs of any community," he said.

Rijiju said that the Dalai Lama will confine himself to only religious discourse and he will not make any political statement.

He said the people of Arunachal Pradesh want good neighbourly relations with China and want reopening of trading points along the McMahon line which have been closed since 1962.

"The trading points were beneficial. People of Arunachal Pradesh are looking toward cooperative attitude from China," he said.

Rijiju said the Arunachal Pradesh government has accorded state guest honour to the Dalai Lama and making arrangements for his stay there.

Rijiju said that the Tibetan spiritual leader will also visit his (Rijiju's) village in West Kameng district where he will inaugurate a Buddhist monastery.

The Dalai Lama had last visited Arunachal Pradesh in November 2009.

Tags: dalai lama, sino india ties, kiren rijiju
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bridges Academy: A ray of hope for Afghan teenagers in Delhi

2

Reconciliation? Kajol keeps mystery on her meeting Karan's kids alive

3

You can now buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for 1 rupee

4

IPL is our first class domestic tournament, says Ravi Shastri

5

US: 20-yr-old student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham