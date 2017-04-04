The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

India, All India

African envoys call Noida attacks racist, vow action

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 3:16 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 3:14 am IST

India said Monday it was committed to ensuring the safety of all foreign nationals, terming Africans its valued partners.

Nigerian students who were attacked at the Ansal Plaza. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Nigerian students who were attacked at the Ansal Plaza. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: In a fierce attack on the Indian government, the heads of African missions here accused it of failing to take any “known, sufficient and visible” deterrent action against what they called “xenophobic and racial” attacks on Nigerian students in UP’s Greater Noida near Delhi.

An upset India said hours later that it was “unfortunate” that a criminal act has been termed “xenophobic and racial” despite the ongoing probe.

The heads of the mission said that these “reprehensible events” were “not sufficiently condemned by the Indian authorities”.

The move has come as a severe diplomatic setback to New Delhi, which had conducted a successful outreach to the African continent in the form of the India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) here towards the end of 2015.

But the diplomacy appears to have given way to bristling anger among African countries after four Nigerian students were beaten up by a group of residents in Greater Noida a week ago following the death of a local teenager from a suspected drug overdose. Violence escalated the next day when two Nigerian brothers were attacked by a mob inside a shopping mall.

In a strongly-worded statement, the envoys, who recently held a “special” meeting on March 31 on the incidents, also said they “agreed to take further actions including a call for an independent investigation by the UN’s Human Rights Council as well as other human rights bodies, and also to comprehensively report the matter to the African Union Commission”. There are missions of more than 50 African countries accredited to India.

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) had condemned the attacks last week and said, “…such criminal acts are completely unacceptable and we condemn them… the government remains committed to ensuring safety and security of every foreigner, but of course in this particular instance, the Nigerians.”

The MEA had said, “Local authorities have taken very effective actions… they have launched investigations and certain people have been arrested. A large number of people are under close watch. District authorities have had meetings with the local welfare association as well as the students who represent the Nigerian community there… we will continue to take action against all those guilty and they will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

Tags: nigerian students, human rights, attack on nigerians
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham