Wednesday, Mar 04, 2020 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, All India

All flyers at Srinagar to register their travel history

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Mar 4, 2020, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2020, 1:59 am IST

The officials said that the COVID-19 help desks set up at the Srinagar airport have an adequate number of doctors.

Also, passengers coming from COVID-19 affected countries including Iran, China, South Korea and Japan will be properly screened and tested at these help desks, he said.
 Also, passengers coming from COVID-19 affected countries including Iran, China, South Korea and Japan will be properly screened and tested at these help desks, he said.

SRINAGAR: All passengers, including tourists arriving at the Srinagar International Airport, will have to record their travel history at coronavirus (COVID-19) help desks in a prescribed format before leaving the premises. Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that all airlines are being directed by the airport authority to announce in all Srinagar-bound flights about the mandatory requirement.

Also, passengers coming from COVID-19 affected countries including Iran, China, South Korea and Japan will be properly screened and tested at these help desks, he said.

“The preparedness and arrangements are put in place for screening the passengers and tourists which are arriving daily by air at the Srinagar airport,” an official said.

The officials said that the COVID-19 help desks set up at the Srinagar airport have an adequate number of doctors, paramedical staff, Infra-red thermometers, viral kits, personal protection gears, special ambulances and other equipment.

Tags: coronavirus in india, covid-19

Latest From India

Hall of thousand pillars in Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.

Divine charm enthralls tourists

Magray, 22, a furniture shop owner and resident of Hajibal village of Pulwama’s Kakapora area, was arrested by the NIA last week. (Image: File)

Pulwama attack: Father-daughter arrested in J&K

Shahrukh Pathan

Fired in fit of rage, says man held for pointing gun at cop

Security personnel wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus at Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

India confirms 6th corona case, tightens visa regime

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

2

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

3

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

4

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

5

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham