India

Yogi hails BJP win, credits ‘lotus bloom’ to Modi, Shah

AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 4, 2018
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 1:05 am IST



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the BJP’s victory in Tripura as “historic” and gave the credit for the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and party workers.

“This is a significant day in India’s politics because the BJP has uprooted the 25-year regime of the Left. ‘The results in the North East reflect the faith that people have in the Prime Minister’s assurance of development in the region,” he said in a statement.

It is noteworthy that Mr Adityanath had campaigned in Tripura and proved to be a major crowd-puller in the region where about 35 per cent of the population belongs to the Nath sect of which the chief minister is a head.

Naths are classified as an OBC group in the centre’s list and they are quite an influential community in Tripura.

