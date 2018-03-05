BJP, UDP flock to NPP to form next govt in Meghalaya, Sangma next CM

Conrad Sangma staked claim to form an alliance govt with the support of 34 legislators of regional political parties and BJP.

Though Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 20 members, the regional United Democratic Party, which got six seats and emerged as the kingmaker, pledged support for Conrad Sangma-led NPP. (Photo: ANI | File)

Guwahati: After a day-long political drama, the National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma on Sunday staked claim to form an alliance government with the support of 34 legislators of regional political parties and BJP in Meghalaya.

Sangma accompanied by BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma met Governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhawan in Shillong on Sunday evening and submitted the letter of support from 34 legislators.

Though, Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 20 members, the regional United Democratic Party (UDP), which got six seats and emerged as the kingmaker, pledged support for Conrad Sangma-led NPP.

The BJP strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma who played the key role in bringing the regional political parties and independent legislators on one platform, said that there will be no deputy chief minister in the Conard Sangma government.

“We have the support of 34 legislators so far but some more may join our alliance. We are confident to get support of all the non-Congress legislators,” said Sarma while coming out of Raj Bhawan.

Sarma who was camping in Shillong since Saturday and was instrumental in foiling the Congress bid to woo the regional political parties including the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), said that BJP would also be the part of the government.

“Against two MLAs, one ministerial berth will be given to all the political parties supporting the government,” he said.

The UDP president Donkupar Roy who played the role of kingmaker said, “The UDP decided that we should go for non-Congress government with Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister.”

Earlier, there was high drama at Roy's house during the day when outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma reached his house around the same time to seek his support.

After failing to muster support, the Congress at one point of time even offered to support regional players such as the UDP to form the next government with outside support from the Congress party.

However, UDP turned down the offer.

In addition to the NPP's 19 members in the 59-member Assembly, the NPP-led coalition has letters of support from at least 15 more members.

Six of them are from the UDP and two each from the Hill State People's Democratic Party and the BJP and Independents.

A Lok Sabha member from Tura parliamentary constituency, Sangma was the state's youngest Finance Minister in 2008 and was later leader of the opposition in the Assembly.

The NPP was founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma and run by his family.

The BJP has, however, made it clear that it wasn't looking "at a major role" in Meghalaya but has been rallying in support of the NPP.

"Wherever they feel the BJP can facilitate their discussion, help or inspire, we will be there," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Visibly upset over the fractured mandate, Congress chief minister Mukul Sangma taunted the BJP for attempting to form the government with just two members.

"They want to fire from the shoulder of other political parties," the outgoing chief minister told reporters after submitting his resignation from the post.

He also asked people not to write off the Congress' chances of forming the government. "The facture mandate says you have to talk with other political parties," he said.