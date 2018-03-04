The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

India, All India

Speeding car crushes 7 people to death in Jharkhand

PTI
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 10:37 am IST

The accident took place late on Saturday evening near the Baroda bridge under the Chakradharpur police station, about 90 km from Jamshedpur.

The car’s driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the victims, who were taking part in a religious function on the side of a road, sub-divisional police officer, Chakradharpur, Sakaldeo Ram, said. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The car’s driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the victims, who were taking part in a religious function on the side of a road, sub-divisional police officer, Chakradharpur, Sakaldeo Ram, said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Jamshedpur: Seven people were killed and as many injured on Saturday after a speeding car ran over them in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The accident took place late on Saturday evening near the Baroda bridge under the Chakradharpur police station, about 90 km from Jamshedpur.

The car’s driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the victims, who were taking part in a religious function on the side of a road, sub-divisional police officer, Chakradharpur, Sakaldeo Ram, said.

The officer said that two people died on the spot and about a dozen others suffered injuries. The condition of three people was serious, he said.

The injured were admitted to the Chakradharpur Sadar hospital and the railway hospital, Chakradharpur. Five people died during treatment, he said

Currently, seven injured people are admitted at the hospitals, police said.

Senior police official rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, sources added.

Tags: accident, car accident, injured
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

2

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

3

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

4

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

5

Indian Navy ship led by all-women crew reaches Cape Town in South Africa

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham