The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, All India

Manik Sarkar resigns as CM after BJP drubs CPI(M) in Tripura polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 2:36 pm IST

The BJP put up a spectacular show in Tripura on Saturday ending the 25-year-old reign of the Left Front government in the state.

Sarkar will continue as the chief minister until the new government is sworn in. (Photo: PTI/File)
  Sarkar will continue as the chief minister until the new government is sworn in. (Photo: PTI/File)

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar submitted his resignation to Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday a day after the CPI(M) was drubbed by a resurgent BJP in the Assembly polls.

Sarkar will continue as the chief minister until the new government is sworn in.

The BJP put up a spectacular show in Tripura on Saturday ending the 25-year-old reign of the Left Front government in the state.

Tripura is a done deal for the saffron party with Biplab Deb Kumar set to be the next chief minister.

Also Read: New feathers in BJP cap: Wins Tripura, looks to form govt in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Sarkar, a CPI(M) politburo member, won from his Dhanpur seat, defeating his nearest rival, Pratima Bhowmick of the BJP. His party, however, bagged only 16 of the 59 seats. BJP bagged a total of 43 seats in alliance with the tribal party, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Four-time Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, with the lowest bank balance and a squeaky clean image, has ruled the state from 1998. The Left Front has ruled the state since 1993.

The Red Fort crumbled under an aggressive attack by the BJP that pushed all its frontliners into the campaign battle, charging the Left of sustained corruption, inability to develop the state and disappointing its aspirational youth by failing to provide opportunities.

Tags: tripura polls, manik sarkar, cpi(m), bjp
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

2

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

3

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

4

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

5

Indian Navy ship led by all-women crew reaches Cape Town in South Africa

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham