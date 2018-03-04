Karti likely to be confronted with Indrani Mukerjea in Mumbai: sources

CBI sources said Karti Chidambaram is likely to be confronted with Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, separately.

Mumbai: Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, has been brought to Mumbai this morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further questioning.

Karti is likely to be confronted with Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, separately, sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said as tweeted by news agency ANI.

Karti Chidambaram is accused of facilitating, for a bribe, foreign investment approvals for television company INX Media, when his father was finance minister.

Indrani Mukerjea, the former co-owner of INX Media and accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, brought up Karti Chidambaram's father's name in her statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

She and her husband Peter Mukerjea told the ED that they had met P Chidambaram in the North Block when he was the finance minister, to seek government approval to foreign investment proposals worth around Rs 300 crore in their company INX Media. The couple alleged he had asked them to help his son's business and to "make foreign remittances" for this purpose.

P Chidambaram and his 46-year-old son have denied the allegations, calling it a case of "political vendetta".

The CBI has been given Karti Chidambaram's custody till Tuesday though the agency had asked for two-weeks' custody, arguing that he was not cooperating with the investigation.

