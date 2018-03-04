The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 05, 2018 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

'Holika Dahan' for real: MP's upper caste couple pushes Dalit into fire

PTI
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 6:45 pm IST

The dalit, identified as Balram Ahirwar, survived with 15 per cent burn injuries.

He said Rajput and his wife got angry after Ahirwar and others lit the bonfire to mark the occasion of Holi, which they feared would engulf their house. (Representational Image)
 He said Rajput and his wife got angry after Ahirwar and others lit the bonfire to mark the occasion of Holi, which they feared would engulf their house. (Representational Image)

Sagar: A dalit man was allegedly pushed into a Holi bonfire by an upper caste couple in Futera village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on March 1, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the couple got angry fearing the bonfire lit by the victim and others would engulf their house.

The Dalit, identified as Balram Ahirwar, survived with 15 per cent burn injuries, an official said, adding that the police arrested one Raje Rajput (38) in connection with the incident on Thursday night while efforts are on to trace his wife.

The incident occurred during the Holika 'dahan' (burning) ceremony in the village, located around 40 kms away from the district headquarter, said Rahatgarh police station inspector Anil Singh.

He said Rajput and his wife got angry after Ahirwar and others lit the bonfire to mark the occasion, which they feared would engulf their house.

In a fit of rage, they caught hold of Ahirwar and pushed him into the bonfire, the inspector said.

Ahirwar was rescued by other revellers and admitted to hospital.

When contacted, district SP S Shukla told PTI Ahirwar alleged the Rajput couple passed casteist remarks during an argument with him.

Singh said the accused duo have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Tags: dalit atrocities, dalit man burnt, caste violence
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar

MOST POPULAR

1

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

2

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

3

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

4

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

5

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham