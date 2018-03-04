The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 04, 2018

India, All India

Ghaziabad couple found dead under mysterious circumstances

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 1:15 pm IST

The two were found naked, with strips of tablets to treat blood pressure strewn near the bodies.

Neeraj Singhania, 38, was a deputy general manager with Matrix Cellular (International) Services Limited, and his wife Ruchi, 35, worked with a US-based IT company in Noida. (Representational image)
Ghaziabad: A couple in their mid-thirties was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of their Indirapuram flat in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday evening. 

According to a report in The Times of India, police is clueless on how the couple died and even the postmortem report could not conclude the reason behind the deaths. It has put the cause of death as “uncertain”.

The two were found naked, with strips of tablets to treat blood pressure strewn near the bodies, police said.

Sachin Malik, the SHO of Indirapuram, said, “Their viscera have been preserved for now and will be sent for forensic tests in Agra.”

The police are yet to receive any written complaint.

Neeraj Singhania, 38, was a deputy general manager with Matrix Cellular (International) Services Limited, and his wife Ruchi, 35, worked with a US-based IT company in Noida. They lived with Neeraj’s parents, younger brother and sister in a 3BHK flat in Indirapuram’s Gyan Khand 1. The couple also have a five-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the couple had celebrated Holi on the roof of their flat and returned to their room around 6 pm. When they did not respond to repeated knocks on the door around 9.30pm, Neeraj’s younger brother looked through a slit in the window and found his sister-in-law’s leg protruding from the bathroom.

The family eventually broke open the door and found the couple lying on the floor of the bathroom without any clothes.

“An ambulance was called and they were rushed to a private hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Their bodies, however, did not have any injury marks,” said Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the circle officer of Indirapuram.

“Ruchi’s parents, too, had come from Vaishali to celebrate Holi in the Indirapuram flat. The birthday of Neeraj’s father Prem Prakash Singhania and the marriage anniversary of his parents-in-law fall on March 2. The family had gathered to celebrate the occasion,” Mishra added.

The couple got married in 2010.

Tags: ghaziabad couple murder, uttar pradesh crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

