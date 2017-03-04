The Asian Age | News

Strong deterrent needed against anti-India forces, says President

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 7:03 am IST
President Pranab Mukherjee during the presention of President's 'Standards' to the 125 Helicopter Squadron and 'Colours' to the Mechanical Training Institute at the Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee during the presention of President's 'Standards' to the 125 Helicopter Squadron and 'Colours' to the Mechanical Training Institute at the Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A strong deterrent is needed against those who want to adversely affect India’s progress and security in view of the ever-changing geo-political situation in the region, President Pranab Mukherjee has said on Friday. 

“India is a responsible and emerging power in a multipolar, multilateral world. The ever changing socio-economic and geo-political scenario in our region of influence demands a strong deterrent against those with nefarious designs to affect the progress, prosperity and security of our nation,” Mr Mukherjee said. Apart from providing deterrence against inimical entities, both external and internal, the armed forces have been at the forefront of providing succour to the citizens during natural calamities. He was speaking after awarding the President’s ‘Standard’ to 125 Helicopter Squadron and ‘Colours’ to Mechanical Training Institute at the Tambaram Indian Air Force base, near Chennai.  “The operations by the Air Force during floods in Uttarakhand, Kashmir Valley and Tamil Nadu deserve a special mention and will always be remembered by the entire nation. The relentless and selfless operations showcase the fortitude and determination of its gallant air warriors,” Mr Mukherjee said.

The IAF has evolved into a technologically advanced entity, while safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation. The resilience and tenacity displayed by the air warriors is worthy of emulation, he said, adding the air warriors epitomise grit and dedication in fulfilling their responsibilities towards the nation.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, indian air force, kashmir valley
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

