Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:26 AM IST

India, All India

MEA irked as Pak says won’t return Kulbhushan Jadhav

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 3:55 am IST

Government sources said Islamabad has not allowed New Delhi consular access to Jadhav despite requests.

Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi/Islamabad: After Pakistan Friday asserted that it will not extradite former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav — accused of being an Indian spy — and said more information on him has been sought, Indian government sources hit back, saying the allegations against him were “baseless”.

Government sources said Islamabad has not allowed New Delhi consular access to Mr Jadhav despite requests. India also asked Pakistan “to follow well-established international practices in this regard”.

Pakistan PM’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz earlier said, “India has been asked for more information.” India had earlier said that Mr Jadhav became a businessman after retirement  from the Navy, and suspects that he was abducted from Iran by Pakistani intelligence agencies.

