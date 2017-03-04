The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 01:01 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli won the toss and India elected to bat first in the second Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India 2 down for 71 at lunch
 
India, All India

Law to break J&K human shields?

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 11:39 am IST

Govt plans to enforce equivalent of Sec 144 at anti-terror operation sites.

People attend the funeral of Mohammad Ayoub Wani, who was killed in a grenade blast, in Goosu, south of Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
 People attend the funeral of Mohammad Ayoub Wani, who was killed in a grenade blast, in Goosu, south of Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Concerned over increasing incidents of residents disrupting counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir valley, the state government along with the Union home ministry is considering a proposal to impose prohibitory laws around the site of military or police operation.

They plan to use Section 144 of the CrPC, or its equivalent provisions under the Ranbir Penal Code or the Jammu and Kashmir Code of Criminal Porcedure.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bans gathering of more than four people. Since CrPC and the Indian Penal Code do not apply in Kashmir Valley, security forces want their equivalent under the RPC or the J&K CrPC to be used in such situations.

Sources said both the J&K government (BJP-PDP coalition) and the Centre are examining the issue thoroughly in order to ensure that the move does not evoke reaction from locals in the Valley.

The two main security forces, Army and the CRPF, operating in the Valley have informed the Centre that residents, who are often under pressure from terror groups, come out in large number whenever an operation is on.

The security forces also want to ensure that civilians do not get injured. In the last few weeks, there have been instances, particularly in south Kashmir, when militants who were cornered by security agencies managed to escape by taking cover of protesting mobs.

“A huge crowd gathered around the encounter site, pelting stones at the security forces and taking advantage of the chaos two of the militants managed to escape,” a senior security official posted in Srinagar said.

“Had the crowd not diverted the attention of security forces, these militant would surly have been killed,” the official said.

What is more disturbing is that protesters keep women and children in the front, making it difficult for the forces to disperse the crowd, the official said.

This is a deliberate ploy by overground workers (insurgents’ supporters) to ensure that the militants get a safe escape route. Recently, Army chief Bipin Rawat said those helping terrorists in the Valley would also be treated as “anti-nationals”.

Tags: kashmir valley, centre, crpf, j&k government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

2

Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India 2 down for 71 at lunch

3

95-year-old Holocaust survivor under same roof as Nazi descendant

4

Eat and run: 100 customers enjoy food at Spanish restaurant, leave without paying

5

Boy swims 5 kms with hands and legs chained in Tamil Nadu

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham