The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

India dismisses China land swap idea on Tawang

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 3:33 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 3:37 am IST

China may vacate areas it illegally occupied in Aksai Chin in the north.

China wants India to give Tawang in the east.
 China wants India to give Tawang in the east.

New Delhi: India has rejected China’s land swap proposal concerning Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh, which the latter said could help solve the border row.

“The (Indian) government’s position is well-known and has not changed,” said a top government official who did not want to be named since the matter is sensitive.

China’s former top diplomat Dai Bingguo had said the border dispute between China and India can be resolved if New Delhi accepts Beijing’s claim over the strategically vital Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh in return for an unspecified land swap.

China calls Arunachal Pradesh “South Tibet”. Indian officials were also quoted by news agencies in Beijing as saying that Mr Bingguo’s proposal is neither practical nor possible for India to accept.

India’s position is that Tawang is an integral part of Arunachal Pradesh and has sent representatives to Parliament in every election since 1950.

Mr Bingguo, who served as China’s boundary negotiator with India from 2003 to 2013, had said, “If the Indian side takes care of China’s concerns in the eastern sector of their border, the Chinese side will respond accordingly and address India’s concerns elsewhere.”

People familiar with the matter said he was referring to some areas in Aksai Chin in eastern Jammu and Kashmir, which China “illegally” occupied.

China could be thinking of vacating some areas it illegally occupied in Aksai Chin in return for India “giving up” Tawang and even other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The disputed territory in the eastern sector of the China-India boundary, including Tawang, is inalienable from China’s Tibet in terms of cultural background and administrative jurisdiction,” Mr Bingguo said.

He said the colonial British government which drew the McMahon Line accepted Beijing’s claim on Tawang. China has always rejected the McMahon Line in India’s case, but accepted it in settling boundary dispute with Myanmar.

Tags: tawang, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

95-year-old Holocaust survivor under same roof as Nazi descendant

2

Eat and run: 100 customers enjoy food at Spanish restaurant, leave without paying

3

Boy swims 5 kms with hands and legs chained in Tamil Nadu

4

Dancers pays hilarious tribute to Baba Ramdev with yoga dance

5

Being 'too fit' can also ruin a man's desire for sex

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham