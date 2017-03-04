Airports put on alert to stop Gayatri Prajapati from fleeing India

The police has conducted raids at several places including the official residence of Prajapti but has failed to trace him so far.

New Delhi: Security agencies across airports and exit points in the country have been put on alert following reports that Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapti, an accused in a rape case, may escape.

Intelligence sources said they had received inputs from the UP police and as a result have sounded an alert asking authorities at airports and other security forces to be on the lookout for the tainted leader.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the police lodged an FIR against Prajapati in connection with a rape case. The police has conducted raids at several places including the official residence of Prajapti but has failed to trace him so far.

Police sources said Prajapti will be arrested once he is questioned. The minister is contesting Assembly elections from Amethi as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Police has already recorded the statement of the victim girl who is said to be undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

The Sashtra Seema Bal too has has been alerted.