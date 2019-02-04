Yogi Adityanath’s copter not allowed to land in West Bengal

UP CM said that this TMC government is anti-people and anti-democratic and has compromised national security.

Balurghat (WB)/Lucknow: The tussle between the TMC and the BJP got uglier Sunday, with the West Bengal government denying permission to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter to land in the state to let him address two scheduled rallies.

Mr Adityanath addres-sed the rallies there telephonically and lashed out at the “anti-people” Tri-namul Congress (TMC) government in the state, saying the days of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule are “numbered”.

The UP chief minister and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh were scheduled to address “Ganatantra Bacaho Rallies” at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district and Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. Though the BJP had been allowed to organise the rallies, the district administration denied permission for Adityanath’s helicopter to land at both the places, party leaders said.

Following denial of permission to land his helicopter, Mr Adityanath decided not to attend either of the rallies and instead addressed them telephonically.

“This is nothing new. Whenever we try to organise any rally, they create hurdles. This is shameful. But the TMC is mistaken if it thinks it can stop us by not giving us permission for holding rallies or landing helicopter,” Mr Ghosh told PTI.

Addressing both the rallies through audio link, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The TMC government didn’t allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to the Digital India of Modi Ji to address you.”

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, the UP chief minister said, “This TMC government is anti-people and anti-democratic and has compromised national security.”

“The TMC government is afraid of the BJP as it very well knows its days in the state are numbered,” he said.

Alleging that the Banerjee government had tried to stop Durga Puja in West Bengal to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged Bharatiya Janata Party workers to fight vigorously and ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.