Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: BJP to address press conference today

Published : Feb 4, 2019, 8:30 am IST
'President’s Rule should be imposed on West Bengal to control this ‘Rogue’ TMchhi Govt under a corrupt CM Mamta Banerjee,' Babul's tweeted.

Howrah: The Bharatiya Janata Party will address a press conference on Tuesday over the ongoing tussle between the Central Bureau of Investigation and state Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, said Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo.

Speaking to ANI here, Babul said: "The BJP will address a press conference in the state on Tuesday over the ongoing tussle between the Central Bureau of Investigation and state police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar."

"Why was the CBI stopped by police if Kumar has nothing to be afraid of? The CBI has the right to investigate the matter as they were asked to do so by the Supreme Court. Trinamool Congress (TMC) is deliberately blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah into the matter as they want to politicise the issue," said the Union Minister.

Responding to TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ongoing dharna at Metro Channel, Babul said, "There was no need to sit on a dharna. It is a political narrative of TMC to prepare a plan against the BJP and then follow it. Mamata is just trying to create a constitutional crisis in the state."

"Rajiv has earlier headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the CBI has the proof that he had tampered electronic and paper evidence in the chit fund scam. All papers state that Rajeev has been absconding and not cooperating with the CBI. The CBI has a right to conduct surprise raids because warrant may breach secrecy," he added.

The Union Minister earlier took the Twitter and wrote, "The desperation & fear of the TMC & Mamata Banerjee are clearly visible in this decision. The state govt is trying 2 blocks every programme of BJP, be it a rally, yatra or the landing of Yogi Adityanath Ji's chopper. This shows the undemocratic attitude of the government."

"President’s Rule should be imposed on West Bengal to control this ‘Rogue’ TMchhi Govt under a corrupt CM Mamta Banerjee. This is a constitutional crisis ‘created’ by Mamta to shield her corrupt & tainted accomplices," read another tweet of Babul.

A full-blown face-off between West Bengal government and the Centre erupted as a CBI team moved to arrest Kumar, which in turn were unceremoniously denied entry to Kolkata Police chief's residence and then detained.

Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Banerjee started a sit-in on Sunday night to protest, in what her Trinamool Congress party called a "coup" by the Modi government.

Extending support to Mamata, her party workers also staged a 'rail roko protest' in Rishra and Asansol over the ongoing issue. The TMC workers have also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Asansol.

CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao has said that the CBI will approach the Supreme Court on Monday accusing the Bengal government of impeding the investigation of a court-ordered probe into the chit fund scams.

Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The CBI wanted the top officer to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.

Reportedly, the top cop was to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he is not responding to notices to appear before the agency.

Rajeev Kumar, according to media reports, became apprehensive of his arrest after Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohita was taken into custody.

