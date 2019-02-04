Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:36 PM IST

Chandrababu Naidu U-turn CM, NDA's doors shut forever for him: Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 3:24 pm IST

Shah claimed that Naidu snapped ties with the NDA to overcome corruption in the TDP government of the state.

Taking a jibe at Andhra CM, Amit Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state.
Vizianagaram: In a blistering attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday termed the TDP supremo as a "U-turn Chief Minister" and declared he will not be allowed to enter the NDA alliance again.

Taking a jibe at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for switching parties when either the BJP or the Congress came to power at the Centre, Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state.

"As soon as Atal Bihari Vajpayee government came to power, Chandrababu Naidu joined NDA and left the alliance in 2004 when Congress came to power. He is now supporting Congress party which insulted Andhra Pradesh. He fought the Telangana elections with the Congress, and when he lost, he joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance)," Shah said at a rally here.

"I am sure once the counting for 2019 elections will be over and NDA government will come to power again, Chandrababu Naidu will make all the efforts to join the NDA back. Let me tell you that this time, the NDA's doors for him have been shut forever. He has misguided the people of the state. It is appropriate to call Chandrababu Naidu a U-turn chief minister," he added.

The TDP, a ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, pulled out from the NDA last year over the demand of special category status which was promised during the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Continuing his attack on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Shah said: "When he (Chandrababu Naidu) felt that people are angry with the way he is running the government and with his efforts to try to make his son as the Chief Minister, to try to gain sympathy, he put the entire blame on BJP and distanced himself from us."

Shah claimed that Naidu snapped ties with the NDA to overcome corruption in the TDP government of the state.

Trashing Naidu's allegations that the Centre did not focus more on Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, the BJP chief remarked that the NDA government’s support for the state's development is ten times more than what was provided during the Congress government in over 50 years.

"14 important tasks of Andhra Reorganisation Act were to be completed in 10 years. Out of those 14, 10 tasks have already been completed in five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. He (Naidu) is lying that we have done nothing," he added.

Talking about the steps taken by the central government for Andhra Pradesh's development, Shah underlined that the BJP opened more than 20 institutions of National Education and initiated several projects for AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in various regions of the state.

"Under Awas Yojana, more than 10 lakh houses have been constructed in Andhra Pradesh. 37 lakh toilets were constructed and more than 27 lakh youth received Mudra loans in Andhra Pradesh. Over 6 crore women received free gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana. Farmers across the country with up to five acres of land will be provided Rs 6,000 assistance directly into their account," he elaborated.

Alleging a nexus between the TDP and Congress, Shah said: "I just want to ask Chandrababu Naidu, why did you leave NDA, which gave Rs 5,56,000 crores to the state of Andhra Pradesh? Why did you join hands with Congress which gave just Rs 1,17,000 crores?"

He asserted that leaders of both Congress and TDP are corrupt and will not be able to take Andhra Pradesh to greater heights, and argued that only the NDA government can develop the state.

