Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

India, All India

BJP begins crowd sourcing ideas for LS poll manifesto

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 5:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 5:23 am IST

Over 7,700 suggestion boxes will be put up at various sites and some on the 300 LED raths that will travel across the country as part of the exercise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Underlining its election mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most talked about feature of being a kaamdar (belonging to the working class), the BJP on Sunday formally launched a month-long exercise themed ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath,’ seeking feedback and suggestions from 10 crore families for its sankalp patra (election manifesto) 2019 and called the exercise an example of a “participative democracy.”

The party, which often hurls the kaamdar Vs naamdar (dynast) barb at the Opposition, in particular Congress, also launched a slogan and a title song — kaam kare jo, ummed usi se ho (expectations are from someone who performs) — to mark the occasion.

BJP president Amit Shah and party’s manifesto committee head and Union home minister Rajnath Singh launched the exercise and also flagged off a rath, carrying a suggestion box, from the national capital.

Over 7,700 suggestion boxes will be put up at various sites and some on the 300 LED raths that will travel across the country as part of the exercise. BJP claimed it is for constructing a buland imaarat (strong building) for a ‘New India,’ whose “foundation” has been laid by the Modi-led government in the last four and a half years. Mr Modi also appealed to the people to participate in the exercise.

“Participative democracy is an article of faith for our party. We have always worked to be an effective voice for the rights and well-being of each and every Indian and to build a strong and prosperous India. #BharatKeMannKiBaat. Your voice is of utmost importance,” the PM tweeted.

Mr Modi had also recently sought feedback on his government’s performance through the NaMo app. When asked what BJP will do on the feedback on Ram Mandir, Mr Shah said the Modi government’s move to return the excess land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to their owners, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, was “historic.”

Mr Shah said election manifestoes are often taken lightly but that his party is determined to restore its sanctity. He said the difference between BJP and other parties is that his party has kept its internal democracy intact unlike others who promote dynasty, casteism, and vote bank politics.

Asserting that such a massive exercise to prepare a party’s manifesto has never been launched in the country, Mr Singh said the sankalp patra will have 12 focus areas, including farmers, youth, women empowerment, inclusive growth, national security, cultural heritage, and working class.

He also cited examples of pro-farmer measures taken by the government and said Mr Modi has emerged as the biggest well-wisher of farmers and that no section of the society will be left out from reaping the benefits of inclusive growth and development.

Tags: narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha polls, ls poll manifesto
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: CBI to move SC on Monday, say sources

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI/File)

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved, says Mamata

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)

Rahul fit to be PM, must take all along, says Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by the locals on his arrival in Leh region of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

In J&K, PM Modi talks vikas, flaunts surgical strikes

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham