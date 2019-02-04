BJP begins crowd sourcing ideas for LS poll manifesto

Over 7,700 suggestion boxes will be put up at various sites and some on the 300 LED raths that will travel across the country as part of the exercise.

New Delhi: Underlining its election mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most talked about feature of being a kaamdar (belonging to the working class), the BJP on Sunday formally launched a month-long exercise themed ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath,’ seeking feedback and suggestions from 10 crore families for its sankalp patra (election manifesto) 2019 and called the exercise an example of a “participative democracy.”

The party, which often hurls the kaamdar Vs naamdar (dynast) barb at the Opposition, in particular Congress, also launched a slogan and a title song — kaam kare jo, ummed usi se ho (expectations are from someone who performs) — to mark the occasion.

BJP president Amit Shah and party’s manifesto committee head and Union home minister Rajnath Singh launched the exercise and also flagged off a rath, carrying a suggestion box, from the national capital.

Over 7,700 suggestion boxes will be put up at various sites and some on the 300 LED raths that will travel across the country as part of the exercise. BJP claimed it is for constructing a buland imaarat (strong building) for a ‘New India,’ whose “foundation” has been laid by the Modi-led government in the last four and a half years. Mr Modi also appealed to the people to participate in the exercise.

“Participative democracy is an article of faith for our party. We have always worked to be an effective voice for the rights and well-being of each and every Indian and to build a strong and prosperous India. #BharatKeMannKiBaat. Your voice is of utmost importance,” the PM tweeted.

Mr Modi had also recently sought feedback on his government’s performance through the NaMo app. When asked what BJP will do on the feedback on Ram Mandir, Mr Shah said the Modi government’s move to return the excess land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to their owners, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, was “historic.”

Mr Shah said election manifestoes are often taken lightly but that his party is determined to restore its sanctity. He said the difference between BJP and other parties is that his party has kept its internal democracy intact unlike others who promote dynasty, casteism, and vote bank politics.

Asserting that such a massive exercise to prepare a party’s manifesto has never been launched in the country, Mr Singh said the sankalp patra will have 12 focus areas, including farmers, youth, women empowerment, inclusive growth, national security, cultural heritage, and working class.

He also cited examples of pro-farmer measures taken by the government and said Mr Modi has emerged as the biggest well-wisher of farmers and that no section of the society will be left out from reaping the benefits of inclusive growth and development.