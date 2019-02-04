Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

India, All India

BJP acting with vengeance against Mamata as Oppn rally was successful: Andhra CM

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 1:18 pm IST

Naidu said after Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, it was now the turn of Mamata Banerjee to face a 'witch-hunt'.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of conspiring to usurp the powers of the state, he said, 'They are completely damaging the Centre-state relations.' (Photo: File)
 Accusing the Narendra Modi government of conspiring to usurp the powers of the state, he said, 'They are completely damaging the Centre-state relations.' (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Monday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was acting with vengeance against Mamata Banerjee as the opposition parties' rally in the West Bengal capital on January 19 had been a great success.

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, with the feisty West Bengal chief minister beginning a sit-in protest in front of Metro Cinema over the issue.

In his daily teleconference with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, Naidu said after Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, it was now the turn of Mamata Banerjee to face a "witch-hunt". Expressing solidarity with the West Bengal chief minister, the TDP chief supremo said, "Cases against those who surrender to the BJP are being lifted. They are digging out old cases against those who oppose the BJP. The recent Kolkata rally was successful, hence the vengeance against Mamata Banerjee."

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of conspiring to usurp the powers of the state, he said, "They are completely damaging the Centre-state relations."

"The BJP is deriving pleasure by foisting cases against opposition leaders. They are destroying the constitutional institutions," Naidu alleged, adding the issue would be discussed during his visit to New Delhi and an action plan in this regard would be chalked out.

Tags: bjp, cbi, mamata banerjee, n chandrababu naidu, kolkata police-cbi face-off
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

Taking a jibe at Andhra CM, Amit Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandrababu Naidu U-turn CM, NDA's doors shut forever for him: Amit Shah

On January 28, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners. (Photo: File)

SC to hear PIL on rescue efforts for trapped miners in Meghalaya on Tuesday

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

Mamata termed the interim budget as a 'farce' and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre will not be fulfilled as the Central government lacks the requisite funds. (Photo: ANI)

Protest against CBI 'non-political', but political support welcome: Mamata

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

2

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

3

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

4

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

5

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham