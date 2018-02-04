The Asian Age | News

Would be no development until BJP comes to power in Tripura: Rajnath

PTI
Feb 4, 2018
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 8:06 am IST

Rajnath said development will elude Tripura until the BJP is voted to power. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Agartala: Alleging the Left Front government in Tripura is embroiled in a number of corruption cases, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asked the people of the state to show it the door in the February 18 election.

At a rally in Barjala near Agartala, he said the 25-year rule of the Left Front in Tripura has been marked by unemployment, starvation and violence which is why the BJP has called for a change of guard in the state, he said.

"If you want to see good governance, you visit the BJP-ruled states. We have won 19 states... People would reject the Marxist rule and vote for us," the minister said.

He said development will elude Tripura until the BJP is voted to power.

"I can tell you there would be no development until the BJP comes to power. I urge you to give the BJP a chance for governance in the state and see what we can do. The BJP knows how to run an effective government for distribution of fruits of development," he added.

Singh also targeted Pakistan, saying it had tried to takeover Kashmir from India and murdered innocent people in unprovoked firing.

"Kashmir is ours and would continue to remain an integral part of our country. We have told our security forces we would not open fire first, but if Pakistan does so, we would unleash a volley of fire and it would not stop," he said.

