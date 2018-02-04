The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, All India

No govt has right to interfere in Islamic laws related to ‘talaq’: Sharad Pawar

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 8:27 am IST

'But talaq is a way provided by the Quran in Islam. It's a message, and no ruler has the right to interfere with that,' Pawar said.

Pawar also hit out at the NDA government over its agricultural policies. (Photo: File)
 Pawar also hit out at the NDA government over its agricultural policies. (Photo: File)

Aurangabad: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said no government has the right to interfere in Islamic laws related to talaq (divorce), which have their origins in the Quran.

He said that said if banning instant triple talaq was about giving protection to women, then "whatever one intends to do should be done by taking prominent people in the Muslim community and clerics in confidence".

"But talaq is a way provided by the Quran in Islam. It's a message, and no ruler has the right to interfere with that," he said at a party rally in Aurangabad.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded winter session, but could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha with the opposition demanding that it be sent to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny.

According to the draft law, instant triple talaq will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

Pawar also hit out at the NDA government over its agricultural policies.

The growers are not getting good prices for their crops and the government isn't worried about farmer suicides, he alleged.

The government promised an increase in the minimum support price for farm produce in the budget, but it didn't spell out how it would be done, Pawar said.

When the UPA government announced a Rs 71,000-crore loan waiver scheme for farmers, money was transferred to farmers' accounts within a few days, he said.

Farmers in Maharashtra are waiting for money even months after the BJP-led state government announced a loan waiver in June 2017.

On violence in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, Sharad Pawar alleged that members of the Muslim community who were celebrating Republic Day were attacked by those close to the BJP.

NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde alleged the state government tried to create hurdles in Saturday's rally by "denying or delaying" permission.

"You may disrupt Internet services, but how would you suppress people's voice," he said.

Tags: ncp, sharad pawar, instant triple talaq, nda, kasganj violence
Location: India, Maharashtra, Shambajinagar (Aurangabad)

MOST POPULAR

1

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

2

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

3

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

4

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

5

Modi pens book ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students tackle stress

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham