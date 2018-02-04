The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:24 PM IST

India, All India

NDA govt in denial over economic situation, calls it ‘terrible patient’: Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 4:07 pm IST

Chidambaram termed Arvind Subramanian a 'good doctor' whose advice on the economy was not being heeded by the government.

Chidambaram also said he regarded the CEA as the doctor-in-residence to check his patient’s health every day and, in case the patient fell ill, to prescribe the course of treatment and the medicines. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Chidambaram also said he regarded the CEA as the doctor-in-residence to check his patient’s health every day and, in case the patient fell ill, to prescribe the course of treatment and the medicines. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was in denial over the economic situation and dubbed it a “terrible patient” which makes its own diagnosis.

The former finance minister also termed chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian a “good doctor” whose advice on the economy was not being heeded by the government.

“Arvind Subramanian has been a good doctor since his appointment as the CEA in October 2014. The NDA government has been a terrible patient,” he tweeted.

“The government continues to be in denial. It denies the objective situation in the economy. It denies farm distress. It denies joblessness. It denies the opposition’s arguments. Now, it denies even the diagnosis and the prescription of the doctor it engaged in 2014,” he alleged.

Chidambaram also said he regarded the CEA as the doctor-in-residence to check his patient’s health every day and, in case the patient fell ill, to prescribe the course of treatment and the medicines.

“A bad patient will not take the medicines, and make his own diagnosis and prescription,” he said.

In a series of tweets, the minister said the budget was an occasion to outline the reforms and set a schedule.

“Instead, what we got was Elizabethan prose about an ambitious reform agenda under the rubric of an Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) programme,” he said.

The Congress leader said the Economic Survey emphasised the four R’s (Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation and Reforms) and pointed out that, although the first three were done, banking reforms had still not been undertaken.

A modest rise in exports in recent months, he said, may have made the government complacent. “There are no grounds for complacency because merchandise exports have barely come back to the level of a few years ago,” he said.

He claimed the Economic Survey pointed out that “it is striking that the Centre’s tax-GDP ratio is no higher than it was in the 1980s” and said, after demonetisation and the GST, it would be interesting to see how good the collections have been and also the projections for 2019.

Tags: congress, p chidambarm, narendra modi, arvind subramanian
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Love in the time of sexbots: Dolls turn on dishwasher, ask to be called 'baby'

2

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

3

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

4

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

5

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham