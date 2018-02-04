The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:25 PM IST

India, All India

Axed AAP MLAs given ‘ample time’ to come clean, but didn’t: EC to Delhi HC

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 10:35 am IST

The Delhi HC had asked the EC to state the factual aspects behind its decision to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs.

In a blow to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the EC on Januray 19 recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit which was also accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: PTI/File)
 In a blow to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the EC on Januray 19 recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit which was also accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday told Delhi High Court that it was not bound to call the 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for a hearing before being disqualified for holding office of profit.

The poll body said that the lawmakers were given "ample opportunity to come and participate in several hearings" earlier but the lawmakers "gave only illusionary responses", according to a report in NDTV.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to state the factual aspects behind its decision to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit by filing an affidavit.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar asked the poll panel to file the affidavit after the EC said it wanted to respond to some of the allegations made in the MLAs' pleas challenging their disqualification from the Delhi Assembly.

A day after the EC recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia claimed that there was no hearing and they were not given a chance to explain their stand.

Also Read: President gives nod to EC recommendation disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs

Sisodia also alleged that his government was being deliberately targeted for the "honest work" they have been doing in Delhi.

He said the attempt by the EC was another move by the Centre to deter AAP from pursuing the path of honest politics.

In a blow to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the EC on January 19 recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit which was also accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, setting the stage for their ouster from Delhi Assembly.

The MLAs had moved the Delhi High Court but the court refused to pass any interim relief to the legislators.

Tags: manish sisodia, aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, office of profit, ec, delhi hc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Love in the time of sexbots: Dolls turn on dishwasher, ask to be called 'baby'

2

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

3

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

4

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

5

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham