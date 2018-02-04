The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:24 PM IST

India, All India

After Shia, hope Sunnis would support Ram temple in Ayodhya: Giriraj Singh

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 3:36 pm IST

UP Shia Central Waqf Board had submitted proposal before SC for settlement of decades-old dispute over Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

The BJP leader was speaking at the inauguration of the 25th Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan in Thane. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The BJP leader was speaking at the inauguration of the 25th Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan in Thane. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Thane: Union minister Giriraj Singh said he hoped Sunni Muslims would come out in support of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya just as Shias extended their support to the cause.

The BJP leader was speaking at the inauguration of the 25th Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan in Thane.

"Shias have already supported the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I'm hopeful Sunni Muslims will also extend their support for the cause," he told reporters in Thane on Sunday night.

In November, 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board had submitted before the Supreme Court a proposal for settlement of the decades-old dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, saying a temple can be built in Ayodhya and the mosque could be raised in Lucknow.

Singh said he widely used social media to blunt the opposition's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP posted a thumping victory in 2017.

"The prime minister came under attack by his opponents during the UP elections but I extensively made use of social media to spread the message of what good had been done (under him) and you see the results for yourselves," he said.

In his inaugural address at the meet, he said there was a need to check the growth of population which was a major problem being faced by the country.

He said birth control measures were required to curb population and ease the pressure on utilisation of resources like land and water.

Tags: giriraj singh, ayodhya dispute, shia central waqf board, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Love in the time of sexbots: Dolls turn on dishwasher, ask to be called 'baby'

2

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

3

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

4

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

5

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham