The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:25 PM IST

India, All India

4th minor accused in murder of class 9 Delhi student apprehended

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 11:07 am IST

16-year-old Tusshar died in his school's toilet after a fight with fellow students in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

Local residents along with the boy's family members staged a protest at the Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the matter.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Local residents along with the boy's family members staged a protest at the Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the matter.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: An absconding minor accused in the murder of a class 9 student in the toilet of a school in northeast Delhi was on Saturday apprehended, the police said. This takes the total to four students who have been apprehended in the case. 

16-year-old Tusshar died in his school's toilet after a fight with fellow students in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

After scanning CCTV footage, police apprehended three students of the school and transferred the case registered under Section 304 to 302 (murder).

Also read: Class 9 boy found dead in Delhi school toilet, 3 students apprehended

They found that the boy had got involved in a fight with four students.

The boy fell down after receiving punches during the fight and died later, Ajit K Singla, DCP (northeast) said.

Tusshar was found unconscious by some students in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Though the school administration claimed that he was suffering loose motions, the boy's family alleged that he had a fight with some students and was thrashed, police said.

However, the police said that no injury marks were found on the boy's body.

On the basis of a complaint by the boy's family, a case was registered. The medical board will conduct the post-mortem on Friday, they said.

Police are questioning his classmates and the students who had found him in an unconscious state in the bathroom.

Tusshar is a resident of Karawal Nagar.

The family also alleged that school authorities were trying to shield the students he had a fight with.

They alleged that he was beaten up by some students and left to die in the washroom, according to a report in NDTV.

Local residents along with the boy's family members staged a protest at the Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the matter.

This resembles the Pradyuman murder case, where a class 2 student of Gurgaon's Ryan International School was found dead with his throat slit in the school toilet on September 8, 2017.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: delhi murder school, ryan international school, gtb hospital, crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Love in the time of sexbots: Dolls turn on dishwasher, ask to be called 'baby'

2

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

3

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

4

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

5

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham