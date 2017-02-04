The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:50 PM IST

India, All India

2 top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants gunned down in J&K's Sopore

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 4, 2017, 5:55 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2017, 8:57 pm IST

'With the elimination of these militants a major terrorist action was averted,' said a statement by J&K police.

Two top Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Two top Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: The security forces on Saturday shot dead two top Kashmiri militants while they were trying to enter politically sensitive Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir’s north-western Baramulla district “to carry out a major terrorist act,” the officials claimed. Two police officials were injured in initial response from the duo during the encounter.

Though the police has yet to identify the duo, the local sources said the slain men were two senior commanders of indigenous outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Azaharuddin alias Ghazi Umar and Sajad Ahmed alias Babar.  The officials said that the police had information about the militants travelling in a car on the highway in the Sheer Amargarh area to relocate to Sopore.

Confirming it, a statement issued by the J&K police here said that the members of its counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) along with other security forces “thwarted a major terrorist action” by killing the militant duo in the brief encounter.

“Information was received that militants were travelling in a vehicle and were planning some terrorist action in Sopore area. The police and security forces immediately swung into action and intercepted them near Amargarh Sopore,” it said.

The statement claimed that while being challenged the militants lobbed a grenade and fired upon police party in which SP (operations) Baramulla Shafqat Hussain and Sub-Inspector Mohammad Murtaza were injured.

“In the retaliatory action two militants were killed whose identity is being ascertained,” it said adding that two AK series rifles, one pistol, four hand grenades and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

“With the elimination of these militants a major terrorist action was averted,” the statement concluded.

The Hizb has, meanwhile, confirmed that the slain militants were its senior local commander who had been affiliated with the outfit “for quite some time”. It said Azaharuddin alias Ghazi Umar was a lecturer by profession who had abdicated the government service to join the outfit.

The Hizb claimed that it was a “fierce encounter’ in which “many Indian troopers were seriously wounded”. The Hizb admitted the killing of the militants was “a big loss” to it and “freedom movement”. “But the struggle against India will continue till taken to its logical conclusion,” said the outfit’s ‘Deputy Chief Commander’ Saifullah Khalid and ‘Field Operational Commander’ Mehmood Ghaznavi in a joint statement to local news agency CNS.

Tags: encounter, hizbul mujahideen, terrorist, terrorists killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple sued for forcing users to upgrade to iOS 7

2

China: 14-year-old girl thrown off joyride, dies

3

US: Twitter goes to war over Trump’s ‘dress like women’ remark

4

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

5

'Got to watch what I say, I’m here on a Visa': Priyanka takes dig at Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham